  1. Home
  2. International
  3. Troubleshooting
  4. Recalbox General
  5. Can max resolution output be set in config?

Can max resolution output be set in config?

config 176 output 21 max 6
Log in to reply
 

Want to support us ?

464
Online

80.9k
Users

21.9k
Topics

159.9k
Posts