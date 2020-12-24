Can max resolution output be set in config?
Hi.
This is my first post. I've been using recalbox for a year or so on a rasp pi 3b with great results.
Recently I've upgraded my hardware to;
- mini ITX PC (v6.1.1-Dragonblaze)
- rasp pi 4 (v7.1.1-Reloaded)
and running in to same issue on both pieces of hardware..
The display I use for gaming is a 4K TV.
The issue is that the resolution output on both PC and Pi4 is defaulting to 4K and therefore FPS is low making games unplayable.
Is there a way to set/force resolution to something lower (1920x1080). I've looked through the recalbox & retroarch config files.. this is the closest I've found but looks like cant be changed??
'## Set game resolution for emulators
'## Please don't modify this setting
'## This arch does not support the video mode switch
'## (string)
global.videomode=CEA 1 HDMI
Any help would be greatly appreciated.
