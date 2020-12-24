Alsa sounds doesn't work in retroarch emulation (7.1.1)
-
crazyrobinhood last edited by crazyrobinhood
Alsa audio isn't working with libretro with a Scarlet usb audio card.
I've read somewhere to try to change audio resample to CC but I had no luck with that. Music is playing just fine in frontend and in other emulatros but in retroarch is still missing.
Anyone is having this issue with 7.1.1 versio?
PS. why pulse audio driver is not showing inside retroarch options?
Thanks in advance for your time.