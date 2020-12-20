Recalbox 7.1.1 - Wifi not working, not connecting
Hi all,
I've automatically upgraded from 7.0.1 or so to 7.1.1: it seems I can't connect to my WiFi at home anymore, edited SSID and PW also directly in the .conf file, set region to US, rebooted etc. nothing really helps. Had a "$" in the PW, escaped it with "", this also should be no problem...
Any idea, is there a logfile with error messages etc. that would help. Otherwise I have to analyze my WLAN / network with tools e.g. Wireshark.
Recalbox: 7.1.1, Rb 3b+
Scavy Global moderator
@fredisback81 hello
Use region=FR or JP
enable ertm = 1 in the recalbox.conf file.