  5. Recalbox 7.1.1 - Wifi not working, not connecting

  • fredisback81

    Hi all,

    I've automatically upgraded from 7.0.1 or so to 7.1.1: it seems I can't connect to my WiFi at home anymore, edited SSID and PW also directly in the .conf file, set region to US, rebooted etc. nothing really helps. Had a "$" in the PW, escaped it with "", this also should be no problem...

    Any idea🤔, is there a logfile with error messages etc. that would help. Otherwise I have to analyze my WLAN / network with tools e.g. Wireshark.

    Recalbox: 7.1.1, Rb 3b+

    Thanks,
    fredisback81

  • Scavy
    Global moderator
    Global moderator
    Tester

    @fredisback81 hello
    Use region=FR or JP
    enable ertm = 1 in the recalbox.conf file.

