Trouble with network connection after getting new router
-
Disclaimer: I'm not bad with basic networking but I bought this already built to save myself the time so I'm unfamiliar with most aspects of building it (loving it so far though!). When I first connected everything was fine. No issues with the network. I was forced to upgrade to an Altice One router and now my recalbox is having issues. When I connect via WIFI it creates an IP but status is Not Connected. I can see the router sees it. recalbox.local or the IP does not load either. So I ran a LAN cable thinking maybe it was an issue needing an update or I could fix it on the web interface but it still won't work. It loads the online games lobby and my router sees it still. Again recalbox.local and the LAN IP still will not load. recalbox.local:8080/ does load oddly. Googling around hasn't been super helpful. Any ideas? Any help greatly appreciated.
-
Update: I just talked with my internet provider trying to get it to work and they said it does not appear to be an issue with the router. I find that odd because that's the only thing that changed.
-
Zing Global moderator Translator
@robotrecords Did you set the Recalbox Wi-Fi IP? If so, that could be it.
Otherwise, it doesn't seem to be a problem with Recalbox.
Do a test on another internet if possible.
Test with a clean installation of Recalbox, without configuring anything, if possible.
-
Paulska last edited by
@robotrecords
so when you connected it with a network cable do you see an ip address in recalbox?
lobby for netplay works?
do you know how to login to your router to check if the router gave it an IP address?
and your only issue is you cant access it through the computer?
just need a couple more details before people can help you out.
-
robotrecords last edited by robotrecords
@Paulska With LAN and WIFI I see an IP and I am able to see netplay lobby on LAN but can’t with wifi. My router shows it as connected and I can see the assigned IP. I cannot access it on the computer (besides virtual controller) but also the retropie is saying it is Not Connected despite showing me the IP too. Happy to answer more follow ups. Thanks for your help.
-
@Zing I did not set the IP but let the network do it.
-
@Paulska sorry just tested and Netplay lobby is working on wifi now too
-
@Zing I just tested with another internet and got the exact same results. Creates an IP but listed as 'Not Connected'. Am able to browse Netplay lobby but not able to access recalbox.local on another pc on the same network.