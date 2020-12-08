Trouble with network connection after getting new router

Disclaimer: I'm not bad with basic networking but I bought this already built to save myself the time so I'm unfamiliar with most aspects of building it (loving it so far though!). When I first connected everything was fine. No issues with the network. I was forced to upgrade to an Altice One router and now my recalbox is having issues. When I connect via WIFI it creates an IP but status is Not Connected. I can see the router sees it. recalbox.local or the IP does not load either. So I ran a LAN cable thinking maybe it was an issue needing an update or I could fix it on the web interface but it still won't work. It loads the online games lobby and my router sees it still. Again recalbox.local and the LAN IP still will not load. recalbox.local:8080/ does load oddly. Googling around hasn't been super helpful. Any ideas? Any help greatly appreciated.