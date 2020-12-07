Recalbox 7.01 - 7.11: Update vs new installation?

Hi

I've just updated my Recalbox from v7.0.1 to v7.1.1 - update worked fine.

But what I wonder; is an update within a major version (actually 7.x.x) really the same as a new installation from scratch?

In the release notes of v7.1.0 you can read:

"... Add 4 MAME games from the '80"

As expected, I didn't get this 4 MAME games through the update (at least in the MAME folder)? If I would do a fresh install - I would get it.

Am I wrong? If not; are there even more diffenrences between an update and a new install? Is that described somewhere?

Thanks a lot - Recalbox is great!

Regards

Roman