Recalbox 7.01 - 7.11: Update vs new installation?
Hi
I've just updated my Recalbox from v7.0.1 to v7.1.1 - update worked fine.
But what I wonder; is an update within a major version (actually 7.x.x) really the same as a new installation from scratch?
In the release notes of v7.1.0 you can read:
"... Add 4 MAME games from the '80"
As expected, I didn't get this 4 MAME games through the update (at least in the MAME folder)? If I would do a fresh install - I would get it.
Am I wrong? If not; are there even more diffenrences between an update and a new install? Is that described somewhere?
Thanks a lot - Recalbox is great!
Regards
Roman
@RK-aus-S Hi,
There is one difference :
With the new installation, you add the new games
Thanks.
Is there a way to get the "missing" games quick afterwards - without new installation and without searching the ROMs elsewhere?
Next to the
/share/directory, there is a
/share_init/. Check inside
Perfect - worked!
Thanks