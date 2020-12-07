  1. Home
  2. International
  3. Troubleshooting
  4. Recalbox General
  5. Recalbox 7.01 - 7.11: Update vs new installation?

Recalbox 7.01 - 7.11: Update vs new installation?

  • RK.aus.S

    Hi
    I've just updated my Recalbox from v7.0.1 to v7.1.1 - update worked fine.

    But what I wonder; is an update within a major version (actually 7.x.x) really the same as a new installation from scratch?
    In the release notes of v7.1.0 you can read:

    "... Add 4 MAME games from the '80"

    As expected, I didn't get this 4 MAME games through the update (at least in the MAME folder)? If I would do a fresh install - I would get it.

    Am I wrong? If not; are there even more diffenrences between an update and a new install? Is that described somewhere?

    Thanks a lot - Recalbox is great!
    Regards
    Roman

    0 ProfMielPops 1 Reply
  • ProfMielPops

    @RK-aus-S Hi,
    There is one difference :
    With the new installation, you add the new games

    0
  • RK.aus.S

    Thanks.
    Is there a way to get the "missing" games quick afterwards - without new installation and without searching the ROMs elsewhere?

    0
  • Pitch64

    Next to the /share/directory, there is a /share_init/. Check inside 🙂

    0
  • RK.aus.S

    @Pitch64

    Perfect - worked!
    Thanks

    0
recalbox 3061 update 168 installation 165 7.01 13 7.11 1
Log in to reply
 

Want to support us ?

192
Online

80.6k
Users

21.7k
Topics

158.6k
Posts