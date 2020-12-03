Gamecube/Wii- What is needed exactly to run?

  1. Home
  • SkullGrin

    I can emulate these systems on Win10 fine using Dolphin. But i never needed any Bios/plugins/etc to make it happen. I just needed the Dolphin Emu.

    Recalbox however, seems to require a Bios of some type. I've since made like 7-8 attempts to download bios files from various sites. No luck, i can't get anything to run, and i'm stumped at the moment. Exactly what kind of Bios/plugin files do i need exactly and, where should they be placed?

    Any help would be appreciated.

