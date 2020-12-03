Refresh rate issue on NUC with Recalbox 7.1.1

Hello,

I already had the same issue with Recalbox 7.0, but it was fixed with the 7.1 version (I didn't really search for a fix at this time). The issue comes back with the 7.1.1 version.

When I play with emulators (Snes, Genesis, PC engine...): I have sound glitches and the command don't respond correctly... I discovered that the vertical refresh rate is set to 60Hz, but the reported display refresh rate is set to 50hz.

With the previous version I have this and all is working perfectly:

I try to find a fix and discovered that it's related to the screen detection, but I did not find the way to set the it correctly.

The xandr report give me this:

Screen 0: minimum 8 x 8, current 1920 x 1080, maximum 32767 x 32767 DP1 disconnected primary (normal left inverted right x axis y axis) HDMI1 connected 1920x1080+0+0 (normal left inverted right x axis y axis) 820mm x 460mm 1920x1080 50.00*+ 60.00 59.94 24.00 23.98 1920x1080i 60.00 50.00 59.94 1600x1200 60.00 2880x576 50.00 2880x576i 50.00 1400x1050 59.95 2880x480 60.00 59.94 2880x480i 60.00 59.94 1280x1024 60.02 1280x720 60.00 50.00 59.94 1440x576 50.00 1024x768 75.03 70.07 60.00 1440x480 60.00 59.94 800x600 72.19 75.00 60.32 56.25 720x576 50.00 720x576i 50.00 720x480 60.00 59.94 720x480i 60.00 59.94 640x480 75.00 72.81 60.00 59.94 720x400 70.08 HDMI2 disconnected (normal left inverted right x axis y axis) VIRTUAL1 disconnected (normal left inverted right x axis y axis)

And if I run the following command, the settings are ok:

xrandr -r 60

I tried to add this setting in the recalbox.conf with no success:

global.videomode = CEA 16 HDMI

If anybody can help me to fix this

My system:

Recalbox 7.1.1 X64

PC/NUC Model : CORE I3-4010U HD 4400 4Go (NUC D34010WYK)

USB Key SanDisk UltraFit

Thanks for your help.