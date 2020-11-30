  1. Home
  2. International
  3. Troubleshooting
  4. Recalbox General
  5. PSX Games - Right way of putting them on my share?

PSX Games - Right way of putting them on my share?

  • Tormentor667

    Dear Members and developers,

    I am currently building my new Recalbox 7.0 and I wonder (as this has always been a problem for me) how do I have to prepare my PSX roms the best possible way?

    Currently I have them as RAR archives on my hd. I noticed, if I extrect them to a folder, I sometimes have 2 or more "games" appearing in my Recalbox games list. I guess the reason for this is that Recalbox takes the .bin, the .cue (and sometimes even the other tracks) as unique entries and thinks it's a complete game what's simply wrong.

    So what's the right way to deal these games?

    Best regards,
    Torm

    0 Scavy 1 Reply
  • Scavy
    Global moderator
    Global moderator
    Tester

    @Tormentor667 hi
    several possibilities :

    • if your games are composed of 1 .cue file + xx .bin files, you can scrap the .cue only using a external scrapper (arrm or skraper), and enable the "gamelist only" button in the ES menu.
    • You can convert your .cue+.bin game in a .chd format (1 file) - One disc -> One .chd file.

    I suggest the second point, with a redump romset of course. .chd are compressed, and work fine. You can also found on the net a .chd redump romset if you need it.

    0
share 75 right 13 putting 3
Log in to reply
 

Want to support us ?

198
Online

80.5k
Users

21.6k
Topics

158.1k
Posts