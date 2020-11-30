PSX Games - Right way of putting them on my share?

Dear Members and developers,

I am currently building my new Recalbox 7.0 and I wonder (as this has always been a problem for me) how do I have to prepare my PSX roms the best possible way?

Currently I have them as RAR archives on my hd. I noticed, if I extrect them to a folder, I sometimes have 2 or more "games" appearing in my Recalbox games list. I guess the reason for this is that Recalbox takes the .bin, the .cue (and sometimes even the other tracks) as unique entries and thinks it's a complete game what's simply wrong.

So what's the right way to deal these games?

Best regards,

Torm