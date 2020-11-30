PSX Games - Right way of putting them on my share?
Dear Members and developers,
I am currently building my new Recalbox 7.0 and I wonder (as this has always been a problem for me) how do I have to prepare my PSX roms the best possible way?
Currently I have them as RAR archives on my hd. I noticed, if I extrect them to a folder, I sometimes have 2 or more "games" appearing in my Recalbox games list. I guess the reason for this is that Recalbox takes the .bin, the .cue (and sometimes even the other tracks) as unique entries and thinks it's a complete game what's simply wrong.
So what's the right way to deal these games?
Scavy Global moderator
@Tormentor667 hi
several possibilities :
- if your games are composed of 1 .cue file + xx .bin files, you can scrap the .cue only using a external scrapper (arrm or skraper), and enable the "gamelist only" button in the ES menu.
- You can convert your .cue+.bin game in a .chd format (1 file) - One disc -> One .chd file.
I suggest the second point, with a redump romset of course. .chd are compressed, and work fine. You can also found on the net a .chd redump romset if you need it.