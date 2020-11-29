Search function don't work properly

  1. Home
  • RetroVadus

    There is a little bug/unexpected behavior in the search function via [R] button.
    if you search for a string and the name end with the same string then the game can not be found.

    To reproduce it:

    • Press R to search.
    • Type "cop"
      The game "A.B. COP" is not found

    Other example:

    • Type the string "drom"
      The search function, match with the game "Alien Syndrome"
    • Now if you type "drome" the the game "alien syndrome" does not appear.
