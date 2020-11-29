Search function don't work properly
-
RetroVadus last edited by RetroVadus
There is a little bug/unexpected behavior in the search function via [R] button.
if you search for a string and the name end with the same string then the game can not be found.
To reproduce it:
- Press R to search.
- Type "cop"
The game "A.B. COP" is not found
Other example:
- Type the string "drom"
The search function, match with the game "Alien Syndrome"
- Now if you type "drome" the the game "alien syndrome" does not appear.