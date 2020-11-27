Power script in conflict with GAMECON driver
edisson02 last edited by
Hi everyone, I'm doing a SNESPI, and I could make the snes controllers works with GAMECON driver, the controllers works fine, until I activate the powerswitch script ON OFF RESET pin 356 in recalbox.conf, when I activate the driver, just 1 controller respond correctly, the other one goes crazy, I changed the ac/dc adapter, for a better one, but nothing change, when I change the script for ON OFF pin 56, the controller works fine, I tried to change the DATA pin and remap the GAMECON driver, but nothing changed, I think it's a conflict between the GAMECON and the power script, but I dont have "know how" in editing the script or something like that.
Someone had the same problem?
I am realy sorry about my horrible English, but i hope someone here could help me, tks.
Zing Global moderator Translator
@edisson02 It's not exactly the same subject, but, see if it helps (it's in French, use google translator):
https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/22366/carte-wm8960-et-bouton-on-off-pin56push
edisson02 last edited by
@Zing tomorrow night I Will try change the reset PIN, because when its just the "on off switch", they work great, Just to be clear, when the Power script on off reset is activated, the switch of/off, the reset button (both originals form snes) and the original led works fantastic, Just one of the controllers don't do the job properly.