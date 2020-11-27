Power script in conflict with GAMECON driver

Hi everyone, I'm doing a SNESPI, and I could make the snes controllers works with GAMECON driver, the controllers works fine, until I activate the powerswitch script ON OFF RESET pin 356 in recalbox.conf, when I activate the driver, just 1 controller respond correctly, the other one goes crazy, I changed the ac/dc adapter, for a better one, but nothing change, when I change the script for ON OFF pin 56, the controller works fine, I tried to change the DATA pin and remap the GAMECON driver, but nothing changed, I think it's a conflict between the GAMECON and the power script, but I dont have "know how" in editing the script or something like that.

Someone had the same problem?

I am realy sorry about my horrible English, but i hope someone here could help me, tks.