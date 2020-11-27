[Recalbox 7.0.1] Nespi 4 - Stuck at black screen on boot.

Just flashed Recalbox to my 64GB microSD card (Samsung EVO), and I have been sitting at a black screen for 10 or 15 minutes now. I am aware that the first boot can take awhile but this seems to be longer than it should be. I saw something that mentioned that there is a power issue with the NES Pi 4 case from RetroFlag, but all of the threads I saw on here are in French and I dont understand what is being said or what the solution is.

Any idea on what I need to do to fix this?