can you update kodi on recalbox 7.0.1?

I wonder if i have the possibility to update KODI because the version with recalbox is really buggy. I use kodi on 6 different devices with different operating systems and the one with recalbox scrapes wrong movies although i have no problem on other devices, the shown movies are false/mixed, so when i have multiple results i have to try each even the names don`t make any sense. even then, it happens that a movie can't be found because all results lead to 1 or 2 wrong movies.

so it would be great if someone could explain how to update kodi within recalbox. kind regards