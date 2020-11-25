  1. Home
can you update kodi on recalbox 7.0.1?

  • neo207

    I wonder if i have the possibility to update KODI because the version with recalbox is really buggy. I use kodi on 6 different devices with different operating systems and the one with recalbox scrapes wrong movies although i have no problem on other devices, the shown movies are false/mixed, so when i have multiple results i have to try each even the names don`t make any sense. even then, it happens that a movie can't be found because all results lead to 1 or 2 wrong movies.

    so it would be great if someone could explain how to update kodi within recalbox. kind regards

  • acris
    Staff
    Global moderator
    Team

    Hello
    no, you can't update kodi on recalbox 7.0.1

    https://gitlab.com/recalbox/recalbox/-/blob/master/RELEASE-NOTES.md

    • Bump Kodi to 18.9
  • neo207

    thanks but how do i "bump kodi to 18.9"? you are right 18.8 is currently installed.
    edit: sorry for the stupid quesiton, i see it will be updated in the next version. thanks

