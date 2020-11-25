can you update kodi on recalbox 7.0.1?
neo207 last edited by
I wonder if i have the possibility to update KODI because the version with recalbox is really buggy. I use kodi on 6 different devices with different operating systems and the one with recalbox scrapes wrong movies although i have no problem on other devices, the shown movies are false/mixed, so when i have multiple results i have to try each even the names don`t make any sense. even then, it happens that a movie can't be found because all results lead to 1 or 2 wrong movies.
so it would be great if someone could explain how to update kodi within recalbox. kind regards
Hello
no, you can't update kodi on recalbox 7.0.1
https://gitlab.com/recalbox/recalbox/-/blob/master/RELEASE-NOTES.md
- Bump Kodi to 18.9
thanks but how do i "bump kodi to 18.9"? you are right 18.8 is currently installed.
edit: sorry for the stupid quesiton, i see it will be updated in the next version. thanks