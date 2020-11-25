PS1 Problem with sound/bios/speed. Recalbox 7.0.1 GPI

Hey everyone,

I am facing some issue using the 7.0.1 on GPi. Or maybe it is the emulator, but basically the bios are not recognized as MD5. Whatever one i use.

When it does, i got a yellow screen freeze.

The emulator by default does not run at all, it create a screen tear to the right and freezes.

The Libretro version runs, but the sound is really muddy and noisy, and the speed is at best 50% ( smooth but slomo ).

The sound problem is also recurrent in other consoles like the FBNeo and the GBA...

I tried removing vsyn, sound sync....all that usually improved the emulators ( especially based on retroarch ) on GPI

Really annoying as i never had this problem with retropie, but i love recalbox so much, i would rather find a way to improve the perf than return to my other image.

Help help help