[Tester wanted] xarcade tankstick
-
Bonjour à tous
n'ayant pas le matériel à dispo, je voudrais que les possesseurs de tankstick xarcade testent la version suivante (pour RB 7.01):
téléchargez le fichier suivant votre architecture et remplacer celui présent sur votre système. exemple pour une pi3
Effectuer une connexion ssh via putty , saisir les différentes lignes suivantes.
mount -o rw,rmount / cp /usr/bin/xarcade2jstick /usr/bin/xarcade2jstick-old cp xarcade2jstick-rpi3 /usr/bin/xarcade2jstick chmod 755 /usr/bin/xarcade2jstick
rebootez, faites des tests et postez moi une archive de support svp.
- connecter votre recalbox sur le réseau
- via votre navigateur web saisir l'adresse suivante sous windows : http://recalbox/help
- via votre navigateur web saisir l'adresse suivante sous mac : http://recalbox.local/help
- Suivre les instructions et poster le lien obtenu.
Si vous rencontrez des messages d'erreur , l'archive est quand même créé dans le dossier
/saves, récupérez là et l'uploader sur dl.free.fr par exemple ou autre.
Dans votre réponse, merci d'indiquer votre matériel :
- modèle de tankstick
- l'architecture matériel utilisée (PC, pi 3/4 odroid)
-
I can do the rpi3 today, two quick questions.
- is there a way to undo this test incase things don't work?
- what do you mean send you a support archive?
-
@ian57 said in [Tester wanted] xarcade tankstick:
xarcade2jstick-rpi3
Ignore question #1. I can just rename back.
-
@sroach just rename back :
cp /usr/bin/xarcade2jstick-old /usr/bin/xarcade2jstick
for support archive https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/4054/a-lire-avant-de-poster-merci
-
I can initiate the support script from my recalbox, I get the following error message:
Close alertconnect ECONNREFUSED 144.76.136.153:443
Just as a heads up, after trying the "xarcade2jstick-rpi3" update everything on my tankstick is working as before. I tried multiple games (1 -player, dual player, track ball) I tried multiple emulators (mame, NES, SNES, Sega, Daphne)
Everything is working fine for me and like it did before the patch.
-
@sroach yes it's normal. There is an error but the archive is well created? Can you post it here please?
-
sroach last edited by ian57
I sent you a link to my google drive on discord with two archive files that were saved.
recalbox-support-b7bd4b9e-3014-f078-6b16-529c4045e945.tar.gz
I didn't have issue when I went from 6 to 7 or 7.01
it always ran well for me.
I am in mode 4 (Switch on the back) by the way, not sure what other people use.