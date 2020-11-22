Recalbox 7.0.1: Options on MAME?

Hi there

I've really not as much knowledge as much others here. But what I notice is, that MAME often raises questions. So do I have questions.

I very often read that Mame 0.78 is very old and somehow "outdated". I don't know. But if so, why does the Recalbox team stay on this "outdated" version? There may be for sure a reason, right?

In the Readme.txt file the the roms\mame folder one can read:

Recalbox is using libretro mame2003 as default core. So, compatible roms must come from a 0.78 mame romset Are also included in Recalbox: - libretro core mame2000: 0.37b5 mame romset - libretro core mame2010 (not available on rpi0/1): 0.139 mame romset - libretro core mame2015 0.160 mame romset - librerto core mame 0.219 mame romset - standalone emulator advancemame: 0.106 mame romset So, if you want to use a core different of the default one, you must edit your recalbox.conf file following instructions of this page: https://github.com/recalbox/recalbox-os/wiki/recalbox.conf-%28EN%29

But, for a beginner, that makes not everything clear at all, because the provided link how to change to a different core doesn't work anymore - probably due to the rebuild of the Wiki pages.

I know so far, that I can edit the recalbox.conf file to do this job. Probably I have to insert a statement like mame.core= but which value I have to assign for e.g. Mame 0.219 is not clear. As well as if I need to add further statements.

I researched really a lot how to alter the default Mame core - and did find only fragments of the whole part. I just don't know if I get any advantages at all if I use a newer Mame version? All together is somehow confusing.

Is anyone willing to clearify this Mame issue - not only for me, but for other beginners - and maybe in a language beginners can understand?

Regards

Roman