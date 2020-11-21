USB Keyboard Encoder "Dual Strike" ArcadeForge

Hello there, I have used this USB Encoder ever since building my bartop. It was working fine with recalbox 6.

Now that I've "updated" (clean install) recalbox 7, I cannot figure out, how to configure the keyboard encoder (itself and/or inside recalbox).

recalbox says "Arduino LLC ArcadeForge Key Strike connected".

Symptoms:

When I try to configure the controller, joystick down results in skipping the current mapping line/prompt. Buttons register fine but when navigating joystick up always sends two up events.

Created the file "usb-Arduino_LLC_ArcadeForge_Key_Strike-if02-event-kbd" inside /recalbox/share/system/configs/xarcade2jstick as per documentation - which I don't know if it's still right or currently outdated?

Tried the default MAME association as well: