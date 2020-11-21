USB Keyboard Encoder "Dual Strike" ArcadeForge
Hello there, I have used this USB Encoder ever since building my bartop. It was working fine with recalbox 6.
Now that I've "updated" (clean install) recalbox 7, I cannot figure out, how to configure the keyboard encoder (itself and/or inside recalbox).
recalbox says "Arduino LLC ArcadeForge Key Strike connected".
Symptoms:
When I try to configure the controller, joystick down results in skipping the current mapping line/prompt. Buttons register fine but when navigating joystick up always sends two up events.
Created the file "usb-Arduino_LLC_ArcadeForge_Key_Strike-if02-event-kbd" inside /recalbox/share/system/configs/xarcade2jstick as per documentation - which I don't know if it's still right or currently outdated?
Tried the default MAME association as well:
Label Key ------ ------ COIN 1 5 COIN 2 6 START 1 1 START 2 2 1 RIGHT R arrow 1 LEFT L arrow 1 UP U arrow 1 DOWN D arrow 1 SW 1 L-ctrl 1 SW 2 L-alt 1 SW 3 space 1 SW 4 L-shift 1 SW 5 Z 1 SW 6 X 1 SW 7 C 1 SW 8 V 1 A P 1 B ENTER START 1 1 START 2 2 2 RIGHT G 2 LEFT D 2 UP R 2 DOWN F 2 SW 1 A 2 SW 2 S 2 SW 3 Q 2 SW 4 W 2 SW 5 I 2 SW 6 K 2 SW 7 J 2 SW 8 L 2 A TAB 2 B ESC
also tried the button mapping mentioned here https://recalbox.gitbook.io/tutorials/usb-encoders/recalbox-for-your-usb-keyboard-encoder under Key mapping v4.0.0 - beta4