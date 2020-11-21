USB Keyboard Encoder "Dual Strike" ArcadeForge

  1. Home
  • SmashDde

    Hello there, I have used this USB Encoder ever since building my bartop. It was working fine with recalbox 6.
    Now that I've "updated" (clean install) recalbox 7, I cannot figure out, how to configure the keyboard encoder (itself and/or inside recalbox).
    recalbox says "Arduino LLC ArcadeForge Key Strike connected".

    Symptoms:
    When I try to configure the controller, joystick down results in skipping the current mapping line/prompt. Buttons register fine but when navigating joystick up always sends two up events.

    Created the file "usb-Arduino_LLC_ArcadeForge_Key_Strike-if02-event-kbd" inside /recalbox/share/system/configs/xarcade2jstick as per documentation - which I don't know if it's still right or currently outdated?

    Tried the default MAME association as well:

    Label		Key
------		------
COIN 1		5	
COIN 2		6	
START 1		1	
START 2		2
1 RIGHT		R arrow
1 LEFT		L arrow
1 UP		U arrow
1 DOWN		D arrow
1 SW 1		L-ctrl
1 SW 2		L-alt	
1 SW 3		space	
1 SW 4		L-shift	
1 SW 5		Z	
1 SW 6		X	
1 SW 7		C	
1 SW 8		V	
1 A		P	
1 B		ENTER	
START 1		1	
START 2		2
2 RIGHT		G	
2 LEFT		D	
2 UP		R	
2 DOWN		F	
2 SW 1		A	
2 SW 2		S	
2 SW 3		Q	
2 SW 4		W	
2 SW 5		I	
2 SW 6		K	
2 SW 7		J	
2 SW 8		L	
2 A		TAB	
2 B		ESC
    0
  • SmashDde

    also tried the button mapping mentioned here https://recalbox.gitbook.io/tutorials/usb-encoders/recalbox-for-your-usb-keyboard-encoder under Key mapping v4.0.0 - beta4

    0
