What happened with the good, old Wiki?

Hi

As I see, the Wiki pages have moved. But have they moved all?

For example, in the old Wiki, there was a detailed desciption how to connect Arcade controlls and buttons to the GPIO of the Raspberry.

Where ever I search in the new Wiki, the best I can find is this:

https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/basic-manual/getting-started/controller-configuration#gpio-controllers

Where is this description gone?

Regards