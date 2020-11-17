What happened with the good, old Wiki?
Hi
As I see, the Wiki pages have moved. But have they moved all?
For example, in the old Wiki, there was a detailed desciption how to connect Arcade controlls and buttons to the GPIO of the Raspberry.
Where ever I search in the new Wiki, the best I can find is this:
https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/basic-manual/getting-started/controller-configuration#gpio-controllers
Where is this description gone?
Regards
Thanks a lot.
Didn't even see, that there exists a separated tutorial aside to the documantion...