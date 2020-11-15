MAME Beginner - recalbox 7.0.1, Rpi 3b+ - Documentation available?

@fredisback81

Let's say I have a MAME 0.139u1 ROM, where can I get the corresponding BIOS (is there a BIOS collection somewhere)?

BIOS and ROMS are copyrighted, so it is prohibited to solicit or share both on the forum: subject to ban.

From what I've read, the MAME BIOS is not downwards compatible, correct?

Check the necessary BIOS for each console in the Recalbox itself, open the main menu by pressing Start and enter the BIOS checker (I don't know the correct term in English, but it's not hard to find).

Is there a short tutorial existing somewhere?

Unfortunately our tutorials are a little out of date - Recalbox has undergone many changes, and very fast for the tutorials to be updated simultaneously (the team is small, and works for free, due to these limitations, priority has been given to improving the system.)

Now, it's time for the documentation and tutorials to be improved and updated, one of the improvements is to keep the documentation and tutorials on the same main link.

With all this change, some tutorials will cease to exist (there are cases where 2 tutorials can be replaced by 1 only), many will be moved (we will have broken links in this transition), and new ones will be created (if necessary).

Every kind of "makeover" generates a bit of a "mess", and our tutorials are in that time - but it's for a good cause!

The main language of the Recalbox team is French, automatically, the tutorials are created in French, and only then - when there are willing translators - are they translated into the other languages.

Check if these links help you:

In addition, there are many unofficial tutorials on the internet and even on youtube, you can search if you are interested.