  1. Home
  2. International
  3. Troubleshooting
  4. Emulator Arcade/PC/Console
  5. One PSX BIOS not recognized properly by Recalbox Manager

One PSX BIOS not recognized properly by Recalbox Manager

recalbox 2977 bios 214 manager 44 properly 9 recognized 9
Log in to reply
 

Want to support us ?

456
Online

80.1k
Users

21.4k
Topics

156.3k
Posts