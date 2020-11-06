Recalbox and emulationstation network share

Hello all,

i am pretty sure that this subject isn't probably in the good section, my apologies for that. I currently run 2 Raspberry Recalbox installation at home, storing all roms and save states on a network share rather than on the SD itself. Like that, i can play my games on my 2 TV sets and get my save states sync without any extra manual work. Also, adding roms is made on my NAS, no need to copy them multiple times. So far, so good. Now the tricky part, i do have my regular computer, running Windows 10, on which i installed Emulationstation because unfortunately, Recalbox can't run as a simple Windows app. I was able to use the same share for the roms and they are visible in my Emulationstation as well, however, it seems that Emulationstation does use the same folder for the save states and therefore, i can't run the roms with my current saves from the Recalbox installations. I wasn't able to find how to achieve that, is someone able to give me a hint about this ? Dual boot is also not a solution for me, the goal is that i have my Windows environment and my 2 screens and when i want to make a break (i work home office) i just launch my Emulationstation and that's it, without having to save all my work and restart the whole computer just to play 15min or so.

Thanks all for the help.