Won't Update from 6.1.1

I'm trying to force my Recalbox to update, but it's saying it cannot connect.

I found a few old posts that essentially say to stop ES, change the file /recalbox/share/system/.emulationstation/es_settings.cfg to use archive.recalbox.com instead of just recalbox.com for UpdateServer, then restart ES.

I did this, but then it can't ping archive.recalbox.com:

PING archive.recalbox.com (217.70.184.56): 56 data bytes --- archive.recalbox.com ping statistics --- 1 packets transmitted, 0 packets received, 100% packet loss lo IP Address 127.0.0.1 eth0 IP Address 192.168.0.150

If I try to manually ping that address, I get a similar result with a little more detail:

ping archive.recalbox.com PING webredir.gandi.net (217.70.184.56) 56(84) bytes of data. ^C --- webredir.gandi.net ping statistics --- 4 packets transmitted, 0 received, 100% packet loss, time 3076ms

I think it's because archive.recalbox.com is a redirect, and the redirect server probably doesn't respond to pings. So I tried download.recalbox.com instead (since that's where archive.recalbox.com seems to redirect to) and it just never performed the update.

It says "Connected" in the "Network Settings" screen now (it said "Not Connected" when using archive.recalbox.com, because it seems to ping that address to see if it's connected) but it still won't download and run the update.

Any suggestions?