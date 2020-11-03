Rpi4 vs. Rpi3: Performance and emulator quantity changes?
Hello.
With the recent implementation on the Rpi4, I would like to know if there are significant performance on the Rpi4 (specially Dreamcast and PSP) and if the Rpi4 supports other consoles (ex: PS2, Saturn, etc).
I'm considering to purchase a Rpi4 but if there are no significant advantages, I"ll probably stick with my Rpi3 for a while.
Hello, Dreamcast and PSP works fine on rpi4, Saturn is not available on it (~20fps) and as far as i know, there is no PS2 emulator on any system. For Saturn, you should take a look at the Odroid XU4 which run it with better results.
Scavy
@skankster you can also have new arcade systems : atomiswave, naomi and naomigd, improvements concerning N64 cores.
So, you just have to make up your mind ^^