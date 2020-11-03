  1. Home
  2. International
  3. Troubleshooting
  4. Recalbox General
  5. Rpi4 vs. Rpi3: Performance and emulator quantity changes?

Rpi4 vs. Rpi3: Performance and emulator quantity changes?

  • skankster

    Hello.
    With the recent implementation on the Rpi4, I would like to know if there are significant performance on the Rpi4 (specially Dreamcast and PSP) and if the Rpi4 supports other consoles (ex: PS2, Saturn, etc).
    I'm considering to purchase a Rpi4 but if there are no significant advantages, I"ll probably stick with my Rpi3 for a while.

    0 Scavy 1 Reply
  • Pitch64

    Hello, Dreamcast and PSP works fine on rpi4, Saturn is not available on it (~20fps) and as far as i know, there is no PS2 emulator on any system. For Saturn, you should take a look at the Odroid XU4 which run it with better results.

    1
  • Scavy
    Global moderator
    Tester

    @skankster you can also have new arcade systems : atomiswave, naomi and naomigd, improvements concerning N64 cores.
    So, you just have to make up your mind ^^

    1
rpi3 98 rpi4 19 performance 18 changes 10 quantity 1
Log in to reply
 

Want to support us ?

203
Online

79.9k
Users

21.2k
Topics

155.5k
Posts