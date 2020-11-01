Naomi games issues

Hi, I've a problem with some Naomi games. They run fine but I can't configure them right.

(Recalbox 7.0.1 on Raspberry Pi 4 4GB)

Ferrari F355 doesn't start. It always looks for a linkes system (I guess it looks for a second cabinet as it's the twin version). The buttons for test and service mode don't work in this game (L3 &R3 on Xbox 360 controller) so I can't change the cabinet type. Any ideas?

The House of the Dead 2 work's fine but the aim is not moving (It's stuck in top left corner). I've set the movement for guns in controls to Xbox 360 D-pad and left stick. Anyone got this figured out?