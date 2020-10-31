screenscraper.fr is back to work, but Internal Skraper no - RB 7.0.1 - RPI 3B+
-
Space81 last edited by
Hi guys, I finally noticed that the fantastic https://www.screenscraper.fr is back to work, in fact I can do the Skraper from a PC, but not internally in Recabox 7.0.1, why?
Infinitely thank you for your immense work.
-
AxelR last edited by
Same here.
Scrapper fails on my RB 7.0.1
I thought it was fixed ?
-
acris
You need to register user.
Create account user and edit
recalbox.conf
-
rollbrett last edited by
@acris Hi, same problem here.
I created a account on https://screenscraper.fr/ and edit the recalbox.conf file.
### ScreenScraper account ;scraper.screenscraper.user=****** ;scraper.screenscraper.password=*******
But it wont work for me.
-
acris
you need to delete symbol :
;
### ScreenScraper account scraper.screenscraper.user=****** scraper.screenscraper.password=*******
I tried and work for me,
the servers are overloaded on weekends.
Scrape your romsets during the week.
-
rollbrett last edited by
@acris Thank you now it worked.
-
Space81 last edited by Space81
@acris Very tanks without ";" work perfect
ScreenScraper account
scraper.screenscraper.user=******
scraper.screenscraper.password=*******