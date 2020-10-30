Cavestory missing ? (x86_64) v7.01
-
gnubit last edited by gnubit
Thanks for a great release, I am trying to install cavestory on rb 7.01, but the cavestory folder is missing in the roms directory. I have looked in both recalbox.local/recalbox/share/roms and
recalbox.local/recalbox/share_init/roms. Has it been moved ? (i do remember it there in rb 6.1x)
Does this no longer apply for x86_64?
https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/emulators/portages/cavestory
Thanks and keep safe.
-
jorgemagana last edited by
@gnubit it is inside Ports