Can't find and install SFTP addon on kodi
zwynyxy last edited by
Hello everybody;
I have installed the latest version of recalbox (7.01) on my RPI4. everything works fine.
On kodi, I want to install the SFTP addon to have access to my harddisks connected to another RPI, but i cant find this addon, on addons list.
Is there any way to intall it manually?
Thanks in advance for your help.
Zing
@zwynyxy check the Kodi website / forum or YouTube, it doesn't seem to be something related to Recalbox.
zwynyxy last edited by
Thank You Zing for your reply. i will take a look on the official kodi forum.
I will keep you informed if any solution.