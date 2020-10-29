  1. Home
  5. Can't find and install SFTP addon on kodi

  • zwynyxy

    Hello everybody;
    I have installed the latest version of recalbox (7.01) on my RPI4. everything works fine.
    On kodi, I want to install the SFTP addon to have access to my harddisks connected to another RPI, but i cant find this addon, on addons list.
    Is there any way to intall it manually?
    Thanks in advance for your help.

  • Zing
    Tester
    Global moderator

    @zwynyxy check the Kodi website / forum or YouTube, it doesn't seem to be something related to Recalbox.

  • zwynyxy

    Thank You Zing for your reply. i will take a look on the official kodi forum.
    I will keep you informed if any solution.

