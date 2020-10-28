Custom Bootvideo
-
damar1st last edited by
Hey guys,
I am using RG 7.0.1 on my nespi4case with shutdown script.
I put my custom bootvideo into the bootvideos folder.
If I restart the system it shows my bootvideo but if i shutdown the system
and then start it again RB deletes my bootvideo from the bootvideo folder every time.
Is there any fix to keep the custom bootvideos in its folder ?
Cheers
-
damar1st last edited by
Btw. The shutdownscript from Retroflag will be also deleted after the shutdown.
-
Zing
@damar1st See if this helps: