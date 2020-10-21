Screenscaper issue
For information, Screenscraper website is currently down. All the Screenscraper staff is aware of this issue. Until it's solved, you won't be able to scrap from Recalbox or Skraper. We apologize for the inconvenience.
Pour information, le site internet de Screenscraper est actuellement en panne. Toute l'équipe de Screenscraper est consciente de ce problème. Tant qu'il ne sera pas résolu, vous ne pourrez pas scraper depuis Recalbox ou Skraper. Veuillez nous excuser pour le dérangement.
The Recalbox Team.
Where are the boot videos and splash screens?
-
7.0.1 is great, but where are the boot videos and splash screens being stored? In 6.1.1 they were in:
RECALBOX/recalbox/system/resources/splash
But this does not exist in 7.0 or 7.0.1. I've searched every directory on all three partitions, and can find no trace of these files.
-
@zezuvu here
/recalbox/system/resources/splash/but I think you can put your own vides in
/recalbox/share/bootvideos/to see them.
-
@ian57 As you can see in my screenshot, that directory does not exist. I'm on RPi 4 if that makes a difference.
-
@zezuvu I think it's in "SHARE" partition
-
@ian57
It's not in there either.
-
@zezuvu at the of your SHARE partition :
- directory bootvideos
- directory system (you'll find ressource splash)
All of this to remove my beautiful videos !
-
@ian57
No, I looked there too. Your hiding skills are almost as good as your video skills.
-
@zezuvu try the OVERLAY partition, the mount system is quite tricky and theses files are only visible on running recalbox because they are stored in the BIG recalbox filen which is a image of the base base system.
-
@ian57 OVERLAY is all empty folders and only takes up 73MB.
So you're probably right about them being embedded in the RECALBOX/boot/recalbox file.
I guess you win for now.
-
@zezuvu Yes overlay is empty when reading externaly, it is crowded during boot with file system contained in the RECALBOX/boot/recalbox file.