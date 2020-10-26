Screenscaper issue
For information, Screenscraper website is currently down. All the Screenscraper staff is aware of this issue. Until it's solved, you won't be able to scrap from Recalbox or Skraper. We apologize for the inconvenience.
Pour information, le site internet de Screenscraper est actuellement en panne. Toute l'équipe de Screenscraper est consciente de ce problème. Tant qu'il ne sera pas résolu, vous ne pourrez pas scraper depuis Recalbox ou Skraper. Veuillez nous excuser pour le dérangement.
The Recalbox Team.
N64 buttons not matching up with configured GameSir controller
thanosazlin last edited by
I have a Gamesir T4 Pro BT controller that works fine in ES and all other emulators. this is recalbox 7.0.1
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07HG51ZYK/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_asin_title_o03_s00?ie=UTF8&psc=1
seems i can only get start button to work it "seems" on most games, like 1080 Snowboard or WCW vs nWo: World Tour , on Zelda Ocorina of Time one other button other than start works, and i can move link around with joystick.. in the other 2 games 1080 and WCSvsNWO, i get stuck at the beginning of the game after pressing start waiting on prompts and i press every damn button on the control pad and nothing works.. except start and select because i can start the game at least, then eventually when nothing else works button work i can select/start to exit the emulator ...
so here is my input.xml from the n64 emulator
<inputList>
<input name="AnalogDeadzone" value="4096,4096" />
<input name="AnalogPeak" value="32768,32768" />
<input name="a" value="C Button R" />
<input name="b" value="A Button" />
<input name="x" value="C Button U" />
<input name="y" value="B Button" />
<input name="start" value="Start" />
<input name="select" value="" />
<input name="l1" value="L Trig" />
<input name="r1" value="R Trig" />
<input name="l2" value="Z Trig" />
<input name="r2" value="" />
<input name="l3" value="Mempak switch" />
<input name="r3" value="Rumblepak switch" />
<input name="up" value="DPad U" />
<input name="down" value="DPad D" />
<input name="right" value="DPad R" />
<input name="left" value="DPad L" />
<input name="joystick1up" value="Y Axis" />
<input name="joystick1down" value="Y Axis" />
<input name="joystick1left" value="X Axis" />
<input name="joystick1right" value="X Axis" />
<input name="joystick2up" value="C Button U" />
<input name="joystick2down" value="C Button D" />
<input name="joystick2left" value="C Button L" />
<input name="joystick2right" value="C Button R" />
</inputList>
Then here is my buttons from ES config for the Gamesir
I am just looking for help on what i might be doing wrong or misinterpreting for N64 controller mappings, again LOL even when i'm waiting on prompt in one of the games i mentioned i press every damn button and nothing happens , any help appreciated.
Zing
@thanosazlin See if this topic helps you:
https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/21817/generic-usb-n64-controller-config-with-mupen64plus
-
thanosazlin last edited by thanosazlin
thanks for the suggestion.. so i added "n64.configfile=dummy" to my recalbox.conf file at the end of the file. rebooted. when i started N64 emulator from ES mupen64plus, tried to start Super Mario 64, pop up said something like "could not configure dummy something" sorry i didn't write it down, BUT nothing worked i even powered controller off/on, i had to cold reboot the pi i could not even exit the game..
so i remove the "n64.configfile=dummy" rebooted again so it was good to go and back to way it was.. then if i start Super Mario 64 i am able to use the left joystick on the Gamesir and start button only, that has been the case most times.. I don't know why the other buttons aren't working here is my current mupen64plus.cfg for controller inputs
[Input-SDL-Control1]
Mupen64Plus SDL Input Plugin config parameter version number. Please don't change this version number.
version = 2
Controller configuration mode: 0=Fully Manual, 1=Auto with named SDL Device, 2=Fully automatic
mode = 0
Specifies which joystick is bound to this controller: -1=No joystick, 0 or more= SDL Joystick number
device = 0
SDL joystick name (or Keyboard)
name = "PLAYSTATION(R)3 Controller (47:0D:91:86:A9:4A)"
Specifies whether this controller is 'plugged in' to the simulated N64
plugged = True
Specifies which type of expansion pak is in the controller: 1=None, 2=Mem pak, 5=Rumble pak
plugin = "2"
If True, then mouse buttons may be used with this controller
mouse = False
Scaling factor for mouse movements. For X, Y axes.
MouseSensitivity = "2.00,2.00"
The minimum absolute value of the SDL analog joystick axis to move the N64 controller axis value from 0. For X, Y axes.
AnalogDeadzone = "4096,4096"
An absolute value of the SDL joystick axis >= AnalogPeak will saturate the N64 controller axis value (at 80). For X, Y axes. For each axis, this must be greater than the corresponding AnalogDeadzone value
AnalogPeak = "32768,32768"
Digital button configuration mappings
DPad R = "hat(0 Right)"
DPad L = "hat(0 Left)"
DPad D = "hat(0 Down)
DPad U = "hat(0 Up)"
Start = "button(10)"
Z Trig = "button(9)"
B Button = "button(1)"
A Button = "button(0)"
C Button R = "axis(2+)"
C Button L = "axis(2-)"
C Button D = "axis(3+)"
C Button U = "axis(3-)"
R Trig = "button(7)"
L Trig = "button(6)"
Mempak switch = ""
Rumblepak switch = ""
Analog axis configuration mappings
X Axis = "axis(0-,0+)"
Y Axis = "axis(1-,1+)"
THEN here is what i came up with at linux console running "sdl-jstest" to test my buttons. hopefully it's not too confusing , but basically i list what my buttons are on my Gamesir, then list what they showed up as in "sdl-jstest" like my A button on Gamesir controller is 0 then i list in equal signs and n64 what it corresponds to or least i think it does to n64 in my mupen64plus.cfg file ...
Gamesir T4 pro to N64 buttons
A=0 ====n64 A
B=1 ====n64 B
X=3
Y=4
select=10
start=11 =====n64 Start
L1=6 =====n64 L Trig
R1=7 ====n64 R Trig
L2=8
R2=9 ====n64 Z
D-up=1 ====n64 U
D-down=4 ====n64 D
D-left=8 ======n64 L
D-right=2 ======n64 R
axis 0 = stick1 right =====n64 C button R
axis -0 = stick1 left =====n64 C button L
axis 1 = stick1 down =====n64 C button D
axix -1 = stick1 up =====n64 C button U
axis 2 = stick2 right
axis -2 = stick2 left
axis 3 = stick2 down
axix -3 = stick2 up
yeah i gotta say this N64 config stuff is a beast compared to all the others, i thought mame was tough and i mastered it but N64 is whoop my arse. Also my D-up, down, left ,right in "sdl-jstest" said they were buttons 1,4,8, and 2 i tried that but then left it was you see with hat0.. but still my dang A and B buttons are not even working