N64 buttons not matching up with configured GameSir controller

thanks for the suggestion.. so i added "n64.configfile=dummy" to my recalbox.conf file at the end of the file. rebooted. when i started N64 emulator from ES mupen64plus, tried to start Super Mario 64, pop up said something like "could not configure dummy something" sorry i didn't write it down, BUT nothing worked i even powered controller off/on, i had to cold reboot the pi i could not even exit the game..

so i remove the "n64.configfile=dummy" rebooted again so it was good to go and back to way it was.. then if i start Super Mario 64 i am able to use the left joystick on the Gamesir and start button only, that has been the case most times.. I don't know why the other buttons aren't working here is my current mupen64plus.cfg for controller inputs

[Input-SDL-Control1]

Mupen64Plus SDL Input Plugin config parameter version number. Please don't change this version number.

version = 2

Controller configuration mode: 0=Fully Manual, 1=Auto with named SDL Device, 2=Fully automatic

mode = 0

Specifies which joystick is bound to this controller: -1=No joystick, 0 or more= SDL Joystick number

device = 0

SDL joystick name (or Keyboard)

name = "PLAYSTATION(R)3 Controller (47:0D:91:86:A9:4A)"

Specifies whether this controller is 'plugged in' to the simulated N64

plugged = True

Specifies which type of expansion pak is in the controller: 1=None, 2=Mem pak, 5=Rumble pak

plugin = "2"

If True, then mouse buttons may be used with this controller

mouse = False

Scaling factor for mouse movements. For X, Y axes.

MouseSensitivity = "2.00,2.00"

The minimum absolute value of the SDL analog joystick axis to move the N64 controller axis value from 0. For X, Y axes.

AnalogDeadzone = "4096,4096"

An absolute value of the SDL joystick axis >= AnalogPeak will saturate the N64 controller axis value (at 80). For X, Y axes. For each axis, this must be greater than the corresponding AnalogDeadzone value

AnalogPeak = "32768,32768"

Digital button configuration mappings

DPad R = "hat(0 Right)"

DPad L = "hat(0 Left)"

DPad D = "hat(0 Down)

DPad U = "hat(0 Up)"

Start = "button(10)"

Z Trig = "button(9)"

B Button = "button(1)"

A Button = "button(0)"

C Button R = "axis(2+)"

C Button L = "axis(2-)"

C Button D = "axis(3+)"

C Button U = "axis(3-)"

R Trig = "button(7)"

L Trig = "button(6)"

Mempak switch = ""

Rumblepak switch = ""

Analog axis configuration mappings

X Axis = "axis(0-,0+)"

Y Axis = "axis(1-,1+)"

THEN here is what i came up with at linux console running "sdl-jstest" to test my buttons. hopefully it's not too confusing , but basically i list what my buttons are on my Gamesir, then list what they showed up as in "sdl-jstest" like my A button on Gamesir controller is 0 then i list in equal signs and n64 what it corresponds to or least i think it does to n64 in my mupen64plus.cfg file ...

Gamesir T4 pro to N64 buttons

A=0 ====n64 A

B=1 ====n64 B

X=3

Y=4

select=10

start=11 =====n64 Start

L1=6 =====n64 L Trig

R1=7 ====n64 R Trig

L2=8

R2=9 ====n64 Z

D-up=1 ====n64 U

D-down=4 ====n64 D

D-left=8 ======n64 L

D-right=2 ======n64 R

axis 0 = stick1 right =====n64 C button R

axis -0 = stick1 left =====n64 C button L

axis 1 = stick1 down =====n64 C button D

axix -1 = stick1 up =====n64 C button U

axis 2 = stick2 right

axis -2 = stick2 left

axis 3 = stick2 down

axix -3 = stick2 up

yeah i gotta say this N64 config stuff is a beast compared to all the others, i thought mame was tough and i mastered it but N64 is whoop my arse. Also my D-up, down, left ,right in "sdl-jstest" said they were buttons 1,4,8, and 2 i tried that but then left it was you see with hat0.. but still my dang A and B buttons are not even working