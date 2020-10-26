Bluetooth Controller Order (P1, P2, P3, & P4)

I have several controllers that are all paired via Bluetooth on my x86 Recalbox computer. When I turn on a controller, that controller is player 1. When I turn on a second controller, the first controller gets bumped down to player 2, and the new controller becomes player 1. This pattern continues for all 4 players, with the latest controller that’s turned on, becoming player 1.

My question....

Is there a way to reverse the order of Bluetooth controllers? I would like the first controller that I turn on to remain player 1...the second controller turned on to remain player 2...etc.

Thanks for any help on this!