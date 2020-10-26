Screenscaper issue
For information, Screenscraper website is currently down. All the Screenscraper staff is aware of this issue. Until it's solved, you won't be able to scrap from Recalbox or Skraper. We apologize for the inconvenience.
Pour information, le site internet de Screenscraper est actuellement en panne. Toute l'équipe de Screenscraper est consciente de ce problème. Tant qu'il ne sera pas résolu, vous ne pourrez pas scraper depuis Recalbox ou Skraper. Veuillez nous excuser pour le dérangement.
Bluetooth Controller Order (P1, P2, P3, & P4)
xtreemsurf last edited by
I have several controllers that are all paired via Bluetooth on my x86 Recalbox computer. When I turn on a controller, that controller is player 1. When I turn on a second controller, the first controller gets bumped down to player 2, and the new controller becomes player 1. This pattern continues for all 4 players, with the latest controller that’s turned on, becoming player 1.
Is there a way to reverse the order of Bluetooth controllers? I would like the first controller that I turn on to remain player 1...the second controller turned on to remain player 2...etc.
Thanks for any help on this!
Zing
@xtreemsurf Have you taken a look at the controls configuration menu? There you can set a controller for player 1, another for player 2, etc ...