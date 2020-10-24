WD HDD with Power Supply but no share folder

Hello. I tried to use a USB HDD by WD (Western Digital). The capacity is 2,72TB. The name of the HDD is shown in System options. I can choose and reboot the Pi, but the storage is still full (the sd card is full and this is shown in options).

When i plug the HDD to my computer, there is no share folder created.

I tried a small usb stick with 32gb - after the reboot, the share folder is there...

So does anyone have an idea what i could do? i formatted the hdd to ntfs, exfat, fat32... always same result! Name is shown in recalbox but the space itself is ignored bi the Pi4 with 4GB.