  1. Home
  2. International
  3. Troubleshooting
  4. Recalbox General
  5. [Recalbox 7.0.1] Nespi 4 - Recalbox freezes when using the SSD

[Recalbox 7.0.1] Nespi 4 - Recalbox freezes when using the SSD

  • Adrian Nawrocki

    Hi to all,

    I have a problem with Recalbox and Nespi 4. I have the system installed on the SD card. I keep games on SSD. When I use SSD the system behaves weird.

    1. The startup time is very long
    2. After booting into emulationstation, the system hangs for several tens of seconds. The music stops playing and the pad does not respond.

    The problem only occurs if I use an SSD adapter from retroflag. Everything works fine on a different adapter. The problem is not just for me. My friend has identical symptoms. Do you have an idea how to solve it?

    • System: Recalbox 7.0.1
    • Case: Nespi 4
    • SdCard (System): Sandisk Ultra 16GB A1
    • SSD: Crucial MX500 1TB CT1000MX500SSD1
    0
  • acris
    Global moderator
    Team

    Hello @Adrian-Nawrocki

    open your nespicase and switch usb cable inside. Try again.

    0
  • Nerces44

    Nothing changes after I swapped those two USB. However, when using an SATA>USB converter on my own, it works like a charm whatever USB port I'm choosing. Seems to be an issue with my unit or with Retroflag 😞

    0 Scavy 1 Reply
  • Scavy
    Global moderator
    Tester

    @Nerces44 several users swap USB 3 and usb2 cables and freezes are gone. It seems nespi4 case have problems with USB alimentation

    0 Nerces44 1 Reply
  • Nerces44

    @Scavy Indeed. I worked after swapping USB2 and USB3: that's a bit weird. However, it seems just a little bit slower that when I use my own SATA>USB3. Thanks anyway, it will do the trick!

    0
  • Duske

    @Nerces44 I use a NESPiCase4 with a SSD Disk. All my stuff (recalbox & roms) are on the SSD and I have no problem. Perhaps, that's an issue from your power adapter (not enough ampere) or an issue from your sata bridge firmware. I had to change the firmware for booting from ssd. Since I've done that my sata bridge seems to be more efficient (see http://download.retroflag.com/Products/NESPi_4_CASE/How_to_boot_from_SSD.zip).

    0 Nerces44 1 Reply
  • Adrian Nawrocki

    Swap SSD USB port from 3.0 to 2.0 resolved problem 🙂

    0
  • Nerces44

    @Duske I can't be sure but I have two official Raspberry Pi 4 power supplies and experienced the problem on both. I also tried using my own SATA>USB adapter without any problem. Again, I can't be sure, but from what I tried, the most likely is that there is some 'kinky' stuff with this Retroflag adapter.

    Isn't running everything from the SSD too much of a trouble if you have to start your Recalbox from scratch? How do you flash it from an img file?

    @Adrian-Nawrocki Yes, like I said couple of hours ago, switching USB3 to USB2 solved the problem which is quite surprising though.

    0
recalbox 2893 [recalbox 54 nespi 33 ssd 17 freezes 16 7.0.1] 1
Log in to reply
 

Want to support us ?

289
Online

79.6k
Users

20.9k
Topics

153.5k
Posts