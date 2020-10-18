[Recalbox 7.0.1] Nespi 4 - Recalbox freezes when using the SSD
Adrian Nawrocki
Hi to all,
I have a problem with Recalbox and Nespi 4. I have the system installed on the SD card. I keep games on SSD. When I use SSD the system behaves weird.
- The startup time is very long
- After booting into emulationstation, the system hangs for several tens of seconds. The music stops playing and the pad does not respond.
The problem only occurs if I use an SSD adapter from retroflag. Everything works fine on a different adapter. The problem is not just for me. My friend has identical symptoms. Do you have an idea how to solve it?
- System: Recalbox 7.0.1
- Case: Nespi 4
- SdCard (System): Sandisk Ultra 16GB A1
- SSD: Crucial MX500 1TB CT1000MX500SSD1
acris
Hello @Adrian-Nawrocki
open your nespicase and switch usb cable inside. Try again.
Nothing changes after I swapped those two USB. However, when using an SATA>USB converter on my own, it works like a charm whatever USB port I'm choosing. Seems to be an issue with my unit or with Retroflag
Scavy
@Nerces44 several users swap USB 3 and usb2 cables and freezes are gone. It seems nespi4 case have problems with USB alimentation
@Scavy Indeed. I worked after swapping USB2 and USB3: that's a bit weird. However, it seems just a little bit slower that when I use my own SATA>USB3. Thanks anyway, it will do the trick!
Duske
@Nerces44 I use a NESPiCase4 with a SSD Disk. All my stuff (recalbox & roms) are on the SSD and I have no problem. Perhaps, that's an issue from your power adapter (not enough ampere) or an issue from your sata bridge firmware. I had to change the firmware for booting from ssd. Since I've done that my sata bridge seems to be more efficient (see http://download.retroflag.com/Products/NESPi_4_CASE/How_to_boot_from_SSD.zip).
Adrian Nawrocki
Swap SSD USB port from 3.0 to 2.0 resolved problem
@Duske I can't be sure but I have two official Raspberry Pi 4 power supplies and experienced the problem on both. I also tried using my own SATA>USB adapter without any problem. Again, I can't be sure, but from what I tried, the most likely is that there is some 'kinky' stuff with this Retroflag adapter.
Isn't running everything from the SSD too much of a trouble if you have to start your Recalbox from scratch? How do you flash it from an img file?
@Adrian-Nawrocki Yes, like I said couple of hours ago, switching USB3 to USB2 solved the problem which is quite surprising though.