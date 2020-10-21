Screenscaper issue
For information, Screenscraper website is currently down. All the Screenscraper staff is aware of this issue. Until it's solved, you won't be able to scrap from Recalbox or Skraper. We apologize for the inconvenience.
Pour information, le site internet de Screenscraper est actuellement en panne. Toute l'équipe de Screenscraper est consciente de ce problème. Tant qu'il ne sera pas résolu, vous ne pourrez pas scraper depuis Recalbox ou Skraper. Veuillez nous excuser pour le dérangement.
The Recalbox Team.
extend sd card with usb flash drive possible?
-
neo207 last edited by
my sd card is full... can i extend the space with a usb stick or do i have to buy a bigger micro sd card?
kind regards
-
Pitch64 last edited by
I suppose you store all content (roms.etc.) in your sd card.
The best would be to have all your roms and saves on an external usb stick than having them into your sd card.
For this, when RB is launched, plug an usb device in and in the settings, choose to use your usb stick. Once restarted, the RB folders structure will be recreated on the usb stick.
At this moment, you can move the contents of your roms, saves & bios folders into their respectives locations from the sd card to the usb stick
-
Zing
@neo207 Just to complement, watch these videos: