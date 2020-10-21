extend sd card with usb flash drive possible?

I suppose you store all content (roms.etc.) in your sd card.

The best would be to have all your roms and saves on an external usb stick than having them into your sd card.

For this, when RB is launched, plug an usb device in and in the settings, choose to use your usb stick. Once restarted, the RB folders structure will be recreated on the usb stick.

At this moment, you can move the contents of your roms, saves & bios folders into their respectives locations from the sd card to the usb stick