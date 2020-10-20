Screenscaper issue
For information, Screenscraper website is currently down. All the Screenscraper staff is aware of this issue. Until it's solved, you won't be able to scrap from Recalbox or Skraper. We apologize for the inconvenience.
Pour information, le site internet de Screenscraper est actuellement en panne. Toute l'équipe de Screenscraper est consciente de ce problème. Tant qu'il ne sera pas résolu, vous ne pourrez pas scraper depuis Recalbox ou Skraper. Veuillez nous excuser pour le dérangement.
The Recalbox Team.
boot recallbox 7 from an usb disk
-
hello,
i would like to know how to boot from a usb disk (without sd card) with a raspberry 4
I updated the bootloader but the iso recalbox 7 does not boot
thx
-
Pitch64 last edited by
Hi,
Recalbox is not available to boot from another hardware than an SD card yet. I don't know if it will be in the future
-
cherrerap last edited by
In Rasbperry 3B+ boot from USB memory works fine:
Find and replace in cmdline.txt file this text:
dev=/dev/mmcblk0p1
for
dev=/dev/sda1
-
Zing
This post is deleted!
-
@cherrerap ok thx i'm going to try
-
@cherrerap I tried it and it doesn't work, here is a capture of the bootloader if it can help!