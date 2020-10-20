Screenscaper issue
For information, Screenscraper website is currently down. All the Screenscraper staff is aware of this issue. Until it's solved, you won't be able to scrap from Recalbox or Skraper. We apologize for the inconvenience.
Pour information, le site internet de Screenscraper est actuellement en panne. Toute l'équipe de Screenscraper est consciente de ce problème. Tant qu'il ne sera pas résolu, vous ne pourrez pas scraper depuis Recalbox ou Skraper. Veuillez nous excuser pour le dérangement.
The Recalbox Team.
raspberry pi with 7.0.1 - problems with kodi and getting online
-
neo207 last edited by
7.0.1. Kodi is not connected to the "remote server" ? Any help on how i can get online with KODI? kodi works on smartphones, tv, firestick and pc here but the raspberri pi with recalbox does not scrape anything at all.
any help? can`t find a way to check online status in kodi but recalbox says i am online, and the FritzBox says my PI is online.