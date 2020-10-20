Screenscaper issue
For information, Screenscraper website is currently down. All the Screenscraper staff is aware of this issue. Until it's solved, you won't be able to scrap from Recalbox or Skraper. We apologize for the inconvenience.
Pour information, le site internet de Screenscraper est actuellement en panne. Toute l'équipe de Screenscraper est consciente de ce problème. Tant qu'il ne sera pas résolu, vous ne pourrez pas scraper depuis Recalbox ou Skraper. Veuillez nous excuser pour le dérangement.
The Recalbox Team.
GPi case displays gameboy games blurry
Gameboy games look blurry on GPi case version of recalbox but if I switch to pixel perfect option the games become tiny on the center of the screen. Does anyone have a solution for this?
rollbrett last edited by
@rednight9 I tried Pokemon blue, red and the yellow version with the gamebatte and the mgba emulator, every title looks normal to me.
Which game is blurry?
Can you change the Screen Ratio from Auto to something else?
ian57
@rednight9 please send pictures to see what's going wrong
Hi,
Thanks for the reply. I'll take some photos tonight. Maybe blurry is not the right word. What I really mean is that the edge is smoothed out rather than pixel sharp. But if I change the option to pixel perfect the games rendered very small. I wander if there is an option to stop the smooth edge.
ian57
@rednight9 did you uncheck the smooth game option for this system?
@ian57 I didn't. I will try tonight and see what will look like.