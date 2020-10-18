X-ARCADE TANKSTICK rasbbery pi4
petros2215 last edited by
Hello... How to connect x-arcade tankstick in rassperi pi4 Recalbox 7.0.1? Please help me thanks...
acris
Hello @petros2215
on computer, enable joystick configration may be
In recalbox, enable x-arcade in realbox.conf
## XGaming's XArcade Tankstik and other compatible devices controllers.xarcade.enabled=1
si not work, please post your archive support.
and may be @ian57 can help you.
petros2215 last edited by
@acris controllers.xarcade.enabled=1
No working... Thanks only xbox controller working and keyboard
ian57
@petros2215 can you send us the support archive to see what"s going on.