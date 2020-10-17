  1. Home
  5. Recalbox 7.0.1 stuck

  • Blingblang

    Recalbox 7.0.1 is Frozen. The updated was downloaded automatically by wifi. I laughed the update and now the update is stuck like this for 20 minutes. Any idea on what should do? and why it happens?

  • Blingblang

    I had to restart...
    and it worked the 2nd time. N64 mario cart with wireless XBOX 360 on rpi3 still doesn't work with L1 R1 (impossible to jump)

  • acris
    Global moderator
    Team

    Hello @Blingblang
    sorry for my english

    delete this file : /recalbox/share/system/configs/mupen64/input.xml
    reboot recalbox
    and try again. May be remapp your controller in emulationstation menu.

