Recalbox 7.0.1 stuck
Recalbox 7.0.1 is Frozen. The updated was downloaded automatically by wifi. I laughed the update and now the update is stuck like this for 20 minutes. Any idea on what should do? and why it happens?
I had to restart...
and it worked the 2nd time. N64 mario cart with wireless XBOX 360 on rpi3 still doesn't work with L1 R1 (impossible to jump)
acris
Hello @Blingblang
sorry for my english
delete this file :
/recalbox/share/system/configs/mupen64/input.xml
reboot recalbox
and try again. May be remapp your controller in emulationstation menu.