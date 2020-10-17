unable to run theme on fresh load of 7.0.1, upgraded 7.0 to 7.0.1 my theme works fine
Can i please get a link to recalbox 7.0 image ? i just upgrade existing pi 3 of mine from 7.0 and 7.01 and my theme works fine. I purchased new pi 4 off amazon, it came today, i loaded fresh 7.0.1 , copied my games/roms everything including my theme and guess what my theme just causes ES to not load and gets in a vicious cycle, i can't run my theme on a fresh install of 7.0.1... please let me get a copy of 7.0 i can't seem to find it anywhere ??
olivierdroid92
hi
7.0 image OS is no longer available.
I addition I am quite surprised about your concern
Aby chance to get more details
sure here is the theme i've been using for years..
https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/6754/new-theme
https://drive.google.com/file/d/0B7lEfkTi10XtYlVmcWRCcDUwUEE/view
again, reloaded my pi3 just the other week with 7.0 previously it had a very old version :), the theme is fine on it. i just updated it to 7.0.1 and still fine.
again, i got a pi4 i just ordered and installed 7.0.1 fresh install on it yesterday, it works fine, i copied my rom set and themes over. i switched to this jack-theme and now ES like i said just goes in a loop no errors, it tries to load can't then tries again, yes i've powered off and on my pi4.!
see attached pics it just cycles through these to processes over and over.
so i just reimaged my pi 4 with 7.0.1 , only thing i did was copy this jack-theme over to it and it tried to reload/restart after i switched to jack theme and same thing stuck in the cycle. this sucks!! and i bet if i go back to 7.0 it will work fine please help
lol i wish we could edit our replies i'm having to add a new reply. just wanted to add again my pi 3 , i have image of it with 7.0, when i reimage it with my 7.0 image, then update it to 7.0.1 my jack-theme still works great
OK UPDATE: doesn't matter what theme i try they all cause the looping cycle to happen, i have two other themes
https://github.com/SuperMagicom/es-theme-nostalgic
https://github.com/HerbFargus/es-theme-tronkyfran
both act the same way.. again i have these other 2 themes on my pi 3 with recalbox 7.0 and they work perfectly fine, when that pi 3 gets upgraded to 7.0.1 again all 3 themes work fine. I have my pi 3 image saved with 7.0 so i can reimage it at will back to 7.0 upgrade to 7.0.1 to try and repro and it never has issues.
something is going on with pi 4 and 7.0.1 again i just got my pi 4 and i don't have a 7.0 recalbox image to test, i don't know what the issue is ?! but it's definitely something with pi 4 and recalbox 7.0.1 .. i haven't tried any other themes but Geez i mean all 3 of these work on my pi 3 with 7.0.1
Zing
@thanosazlin You are probably having problems due to some resource incompatibility, you need to ask the theme author to update the theme, or, you need to update your themes, using the default theme as a base:
https://recalbox.gitbook.io/tutorials/frontend-customization-emulationstation-retroarch/add-themes-to-emulationstation
If you prefer, download an updated theme in this section (currently, the only updated theme I know is Next Pixel theme, as you can read in the titles):
https://forum.recalbox.com/category/14/themes-interface
@Zing i tried that one it works, i'll just use it