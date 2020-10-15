v7.0 Audio problem "audio.device=Default output"

Hello,

Since version 7.0, I have a problem with the sound from a raspberry pi 3 jack.

On each reboot, the audio settings of 'recalbox.conf' changes.

the line:

audio.device=jack

by

audio.device=Default output

At this point the audio dont works and I am forced to replace by hand "Default output" by "jack".

According to the log something is wrong with 'amixer' and access :

[ 7.23] starting new log [ 7.24] converting dos to unix carriage return characters [ 7.30] setting keyboard layout to fr [ 7.30] setting audio volume to 90 [ 7.31] setting timezone to Europe/Paris [ 7.31] setting hostname to RECALBOX [ 7.33] enabling mk_arcade_joystick_rpi [ 7.35] ---- recalbox-config.sh ---- [ 7.36] ---- recalbox-config.sh ---- [ 7.38] setting audio volume : 90 [ 7.38] rmmod: can't unload module 'mk_arcade_joystick_rpi': No such file or directory [ 7.33] Simple mixer control 'PCM',0 [ 7.33] Capabilities: pvolume pvolume-joined pswitch pswitch-joined [ 7.33] Playback channels: Mono [ 7.33] Limits: Playback -10239 - 400 [ 7.33] Mono: Playback -662 [90%] [-6.62dB] [on] [ 7.39] [ 7.40] : loading module mk_arcade_joystick_rpi args = map=1,2 [ 7.46] Setting volume for numid=3 [ 7.48] Setting volume for numid=2 [ 7.49] Setting volume for numid=1 [ 7.51] Setting volume for numid=5 [ 7.33] amixer: Control default element write error: Operation not permitted [ 7.33] [ 7.52] Setting volume for numid=4 [ 7.55] Force unmute on HDMI [ 7.33] amixer: Control default element write error: Operation not permitted [ 7.33] [ 7.56] Force unmute on HDMI [ 7.58] Restoring audio configuration [ 7.60] setting audio to Default output [ 7.62] ---- recalbox-config.sh ---- [ 7.64] Unknown audio format : Default [ 15.66] starting xarcade2jstick [ 16.25] xarcade2jstick : no official stick found, looking for keyboard encoder now ... [ 17.79] starting emulationstation with lang = fr_FR [ 17.84] emulationstation-starter started [ 17.85] started emulationstation (pid=917) [ 17.91] S32mini TFT : Reading system.secondminitft.enabled => 0 [ 17.94] S32miniTFT not enabled [ 17.97] ---- recalbox-config.sh ---- [ 19.17] Starting S92switch [ 19.17] script /recalbox/scripts/powerswitch.sh [ STARTED ] [ 19.29] Starting S94manager [ 19.30] ... Starting manager v2 [ 65.04] ---- recalbox-config.sh ---- [ 65.11] recalbox.conf saved to /boot partition [ 184.20] Stopping S94manager [ 184.34] Stopping S92switch [ 184.35] script /recalbox/scripts/powerswitch.sh already stopped ! [ 184.36] emulationstation exited code 0 [ 184.37] emulationstation-starter ended [ 184.66] S32mini TFT : Reading system.secondminitft.enabled => 0 [ 184.68] S32miniTFT not enabled [ 184.79] Stopping Emulationstation [ 185.01] Stopping S13fbcp [ 185.10] recalbox.conf saved to /boot partition

Best regards