v7.0 Audio problem "audio.device=Default output"

  • ElFilipe

    Hello,

    Since version 7.0, I have a problem with the sound from a raspberry pi 3 jack.

    On each reboot, the audio settings of 'recalbox.conf' changes.
    the line:

    audio.device=jack

    by

    audio.device=Default output

    At this point the audio dont works and I am forced to replace by hand "Default output" by "jack".

    According to the log something is wrong with 'amixer' and access :

    [        7.23] starting new log
[        7.24] converting dos to unix carriage return characters
[        7.30] setting keyboard layout to fr
[        7.30] setting audio volume to 90
[        7.31] setting timezone to Europe/Paris
[        7.31] setting hostname to RECALBOX
[        7.33] enabling mk_arcade_joystick_rpi
[        7.35] ---- recalbox-config.sh ----
[        7.36] ---- recalbox-config.sh ----
[        7.38] setting audio volume : 90
[        7.38] rmmod: can't unload module 'mk_arcade_joystick_rpi': No such file or directory
[        7.33] Simple mixer control 'PCM',0
[        7.33]   Capabilities: pvolume pvolume-joined pswitch pswitch-joined
[        7.33]   Playback channels: Mono
[        7.33]   Limits: Playback -10239 - 400
[        7.33]   Mono: Playback -662 [90%] [-6.62dB] [on]
[        7.39]
[        7.40] : loading module mk_arcade_joystick_rpi args = map=1,2  
[        7.46] Setting volume for numid=3
[        7.48] Setting volume for numid=2
[        7.49] Setting volume for numid=1
[        7.51] Setting volume for numid=5
[        7.33] amixer: Control default element write error: Operation not permitted
[        7.33] 
[        7.52] Setting volume for numid=4
[        7.55] Force unmute on HDMI
[        7.33] amixer: Control default element write error: Operation not permitted
[        7.33] 
[        7.56] Force unmute on HDMI
[        7.58] Restoring audio configuration
[        7.60] setting audio to Default output
[        7.62] ---- recalbox-config.sh ----
[        7.64] Unknown audio format : Default
[       15.66] starting xarcade2jstick
[       16.25] xarcade2jstick : no official stick found, looking for keyboard encoder now ...
[       17.79] starting emulationstation with lang = fr_FR
[       17.84] emulationstation-starter started
[       17.85] started emulationstation (pid=917)
[       17.91] S32mini TFT : Reading system.secondminitft.enabled => 0
[       17.94] S32miniTFT not enabled
[       17.97] ---- recalbox-config.sh ----
[       19.17] Starting S92switch
[       19.17] script /recalbox/scripts/powerswitch.sh [ STARTED ]
[       19.29] Starting S94manager
[       19.30] ... Starting manager v2
[       65.04] ---- recalbox-config.sh ----
[       65.11] recalbox.conf saved to /boot partition
[      184.20] Stopping S94manager
[      184.34] Stopping S92switch
[      184.35] script /recalbox/scripts/powerswitch.sh already stopped !
[      184.36] emulationstation exited code 0
[      184.37] emulationstation-starter ended
[      184.66] S32mini TFT : Reading system.secondminitft.enabled => 0
[      184.68] S32miniTFT not enabled
[      184.79] Stopping Emulationstation
[      185.01] Stopping S13fbcp
[      185.10] recalbox.conf saved to /boot partition

    Best regards

  • ian57
    @ElFilipe This bug has been reported an is fixed on 7.01 with comes tomorrow... be patient 😄 until there

  • ElFilipe

    @ian57 Merci beaucoup !

