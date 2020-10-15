Network Status says 'Not Connected'

This is a weird one... I tried updating to 7.0 and noticed the network status read 'Not Connected' even though I had a wifi connection and was able to connect via network like always. It was bugging me and I was having issues w/ the scraper grabbing anything, so I figured it was bc of no connection.

After a few hours of troubleshooting, I reinstalled my last 6.X image and noticed the network status there also said 'Not Connected.' Same thing -- could connect fine via network share. Also, I loaded up Kodi and realized it definitely had an internet connection as it was pulling the latest local weather in my area.

So not quite sure what's going on here... does network status ping a server that's currently not up/active? It seems like a false error, but then again, I'm also unsure as to why the scraper was not working on 7.0...