PORT / Outrun Cannonball avec spinner ?

si les options ne sont pas implantées dans retroarch, ça va être difficile.

Cependant si on prend exemple sur le moteur original peut être que le core prend en charge un fichier de configuration.

A tenter : https://github.com/djyt/cannonball/blob/master/res/config.xml

crééer un fichier config.xml, si il n'existe pas, dans /port/outrun/res/

edit : a vérifier mais il se peut qu'il soit dans /saves/outrun

avec ce contenu