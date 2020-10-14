PORT / Outrun Cannonball avec spinner ?
Bonjour à tous,
Je suis ravi de voir Out Run Cannonball dans les PORT et il fonctionne à merveille !
Je cherche une solution pour pouvoir le faire fonctionner avec un spinner (Recalbox V7 sur Rpi3b+), si quelqu'un aurait une solution ?
Merci !
acris
Bonjour @eL-Luigi
si les options ne sont pas implantées dans retroarch, ça va être difficile.
Cependant si on prend exemple sur le moteur original peut être que le core prend en charge un fichier de configuration.
A tenter : https://github.com/djyt/cannonball/blob/master/res/config.xml
crééer un fichier config.xml, si il n'existe pas, dans
/port/outrun/res/
edit : a vérifier mais il se peut qu'il soit dans
/saves/outrun
avec ce contenu
<!-- Controls Settings There are two high level modes 0 = Standard PC Input (keyboard/joypad/wheel) 1 = Original OutRun Controls (Requires CannonBoard PCB setup) --> <controls mode = "1"> <!-- Gears: 0 = Manual (Click to shift, for normal play) 1 = Manual (Hold to shift, for cabinet play) 2 = Manual (Separate Buttons for High/Low) 3 = Automatic --> <gear>0</gear> <!-- Use the N'th joystick on the system. --> <pad_id>0</pad_id> <!-- Keyboard Button Configuration. Easiest to configure with inbuilt menu. --> <keyconfig> <up>273</up> <down>274</down> <left>276</left> <right>275</right> <acc>122</acc> <brake>120</brake> <gear1>32</gear1> <gear2>32</gear2> <start>49</start> <coin>53</coin> <menu>286</menu> <view>304</view> </keyconfig> <!-- Gamepad / Joystick Button Configuration. Easiest to configure with inbuilt menu. --> <padconfig> <acc>0</acc> <brake>1</brake> <gear1>2</gear1> <gear2>2</gear2> <start>3</start> <coin>4</coin> <menu>5</menu> <view>6</view> </padconfig> <!-- Digital Controls: Steering Adjust Speed (1 to 9) --> <steerspeed>3</steerspeed> <!-- Digital Controls: Pedal Adjust Speed (1 to 9) --> <pedalspeed>4</pedalspeed> <!-- Analog Controls 0 = Off 1 = On 2 = Wheel Only --> <analog enabled = "0"> <!-- Select axis for analog controls You can place the accelerator and the brake on the same axis if your controller has a split axis setup. For an XBox 360 Controller, the wheel should be axis 0 and the pedals on axis 2. --> <axis> <wheel>0</wheel> <accel>2</accel> <brake>3</brake> </axis> <!-- Analog Wheel Settings --> <wheel> <!-- Amount of wheel turning circle to use. Example: 0 means use the entire wheel (this works best if haptic is enabled) larger values mean to progressively use less of the wheel turning circle --> <zone>0</zone> <!-- Dead Zone In Centre Of Wheel. Total Wheel Range = 128 A Dead zone is useful if the centre accuracy of your wheel is poor. A good Logitech Racing wheel should not need this --> <dead>0</dead> </wheel> <!-- Analog Pedal Settings --> <pedals> <!-- Central Dead Zone: Only used for split axis controls --> <dead>1</dead> </pedals> <!-- Force Feedback / Haptic Support --> <haptic enabled = "0"> <!-- Make both of the below values negative, if force feedback is in the wrong direction --> <!-- Maximum Force To Apply (0 to 10000) --> <max_force>8500</max_force> <!-- Minimum Force To Apply (0 to max_force) --> <min_force>7000</min_force> <!-- Length of each effect. (1/x seconds) 1/20th suggested. --> <force_duration>20</force_duration> </haptic> </analog> </controls>