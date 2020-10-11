Recalbox 7.0 won't start on rpi0W
benpaj last edited by
just flash my sd card with last build of Recalbox7 but can't use on my rpi0w. Emu-station really slow to start (30min), after loading i have screen popup that's system configuration are OK but can't do nothing (freeze ?)
Thanks
benpaj last edited by
Zing
@benpaj What is your SD card? Is it a class 10?
Did you download the official image?
How do you flash the image?
Is your power supply 5V / 3A?
I recommend that you download the correct official image for your hardware (Rpi0), flash it with the RASPBERRY PI IMAGER on a 16 GB class 10 SD card (if possible, as using very large SD cards like 128gb can be a problem), and do a test, without modifying anything in the system (do not add ROMS / BIOS / Themes / NOTHING!).