Recalbox 7.0 won't start on rpi0W

  • benpaj

    just flash my sd card with last build of Recalbox7 but can't use on my rpi0w. Emu-station really slow to start (30min), after loading i have screen popup that's system configuration are OK but can't do nothing (freeze ?)

    Thanks

  • Zing
    @benpaj What is your SD card? Is it a class 10?
    Did you download the official image?
    How do you flash the image?
    Is your power supply 5V / 3A?

    I recommend that you download the correct official image for your hardware (Rpi0), flash it with the RASPBERRY PI IMAGER on a 16 GB class 10 SD card (if possible, as using very large SD cards like 128gb can be a problem), and do a test, without modifying anything in the system (do not add ROMS / BIOS / Themes / NOTHING!).

