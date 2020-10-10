Recalbox 7-Rbp3 Lightning bolt
-
Astur66 last edited by
Hi,
I noticed that sometimes I’m getting a lightning bolt with my Rbp 3 with recalbox 7.0. This never happened before with 6.0 or 6.1 (even with other Rbp distros).
The thing is that it always comes at the first time that I turn on my Rbp3 with Recalbox 7... then, if I quit, shut it down and turn in on again... lightning bolt disappears. If I use another sd with Recalbox 6.1 no problem at all.
Any clue?
Best regards
-
Zing
@Astur66 A Lightning bolt appears when your power supply does not have enough power, 3A power supply is required. You should check this out.
I don't believe there is a relationship between the Recalbox versions and energy consumption, maybe your power supply is of poor quality and is starting to show signs of wastage (I can't guarantee that, it's just an assumption).
OR, maybe you are consuming more energy: did you add more peripherals, like an external hard drive?
-
Astur66 last edited by
Many thanks for your quick response. But if I use another sd with Recalbox 6.1 I’m not getting a lightning bolt. I only plug an Xbox wireless controller. I’m using a 2.5 ac power adapter.
Regards
-
Zing
@Astur66 Well, the ideal is to use a 3A power supply, and since yours is only 2.5A, lightning may appear.
I also don't know how to explain why it didn't appear in version 6.1, but if you haven't added any peripherals and are not consuming more energy, you won't have any problems.
Probably you were already running at the limit of energy consumption, I do not know why only now the alert came (play with energy below ideal can cause slowness and crashes in games).