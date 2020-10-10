gsplus works... where's Recalbox version of source?
The gsplus distro has horrible sound on the Pi 4 / Raspbian, but Recalbox manages to get it working in Recalbox 7. It looks like Recalbox is using an old commit as well as some customizations prior to compilation, but I'm not able to find where the source is being downloaded / compiled on the SD card or in SquashFS. Anyone have an idea where I might review the Recalbox gsplus source?
Michael Baudino
Hi @webspace,
We are currently using commit 480572054518112647c8fae5d7ea7046a6d6ecfb from GS+ but it looks like the only customizations we've made relate to pads/controllers.
Feel free to have a look by yourself, our Buildroot package source is located here: https://gitlab.com/recalbox/recalbox/-/tree/master/package/gsplus