Setting up the USB Encoder
-
vatosteve last edited by
I'm trying to set up my ipac keyboard controller and came across this page in the wiki: Keyboard Encoder USB, but the link that says "see keyboard tutorial" points to GitHub and is an empty page.
Does anyone know where the current instructions are?
-
Zing
@vatosteve
All documentation has been moved from github to Gitbook:
https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/v/francais/
-
acris
Hello @vatosteve
may be help : https://recalbox.gitbook.io/tutorials/v/francais/encodeurs-usb-1/recalbox-pour-votre-encodeur-de-clavier-usb