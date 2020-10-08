Sega Saturn in Recalbox 7
Hello! Sorry to bother. I noticed now Saturn is supported but I can't find the directory. I tried "saturn" and "segasaturn" with the .cue files and everything but not even recognized. Is there a different directory?
acris
Hello
if saturn folder is missing, it's not avaible for your board.
Hello. Thanks a lot. Yes should be that. I have a rapsberry 4... maybe in the future then. Thanks a lot mate
acris
Saturn only UX4.
On rpi4 saturn = 20 fps max.
barbudreadmon
@Kakyouin said in Sega Saturn in Recalbox 7:
I have a rapsberry 4...
You chose the wrong sbc to play saturn, pi4's gpu is better than pi3's but it's still crap tbh.