Unable to find documentation for use of network shared folder
Hi,
I'm new to recalbox so sorry if something obvious on my part...
Where can I find the documentation around use of NFS shares that previously was in
https://github.com/recalbox/recalbox-os/wiki/Load-your-roms -from-a-network-shared-folder- (EN) ?
Thanks in advance!
Zing
@gfisher Everything was moved from Github to the gitbook. See if that's what you're looking for:
https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/basic-manual/file-management/transfer-files-network
TLDR;
This works for me on a nfs share.
RECALBOX:~# cat /boot/recalbox-boot.conf case=none:1 sharedevice=NETWORK shareDeviceMode=NETWORK sharenetwork_nfs1=ROMS@192.168.0.30:Volume_1/recalbox/roms sharenetwork_nfs2=SAVES@192.168.0.30:Volume_1/recalbox/saves sharenetwork_nfs3=BIOS@192.168.0.30:Volume_1/recalbox/bios
It also worked with samba, you can find more details in /etc/init.d/S11share about syntax
You can also have details in the wiki (in french, I didn't found the english version of it) : https://recalbox.gitbook.io/tutorials/v/francais/reseau/partage/charger-ses-roms-depuis-un-partage-reseau-samba-un-nas-par-exemple.
@ninis666 - thanks for quick reply!
@gfisher Actually I was looking for it myself a few hour ago