Xbox 360 diy arcade stick no longer work
yalfmaster last edited by
Hi all,
Here is my issue, I use a Xbox 360 diy arcade stick with my Rip3, it was working well since I update to recalbox7.
I'm unable to use it even in the menu or anything
When I plug/unplug the usb cable I get the notification that the controller has been disconnected/connected but still don't work
thanks for your support !
Zing
- Open an SSH session
- Write it:
sdl2-jstest --list
- Post your result in the post: https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/21497/recalbox-7-0-1-sur-les-rails/51