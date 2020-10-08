  1. Home
  2. International
  3. Troubleshooting
  4. GamePad/GPIO/USB encoder
  5. Xbox 360 diy arcade stick no longer work

Xbox 360 diy arcade stick no longer work

arcade 332 xbox 201 stick 129 360 105 diy 15 longer 12
Log in to reply
 

Want to support us ?

392
Online

79.5k
Users

20.7k
Topics

151.6k
Posts