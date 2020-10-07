SummVM and ResidualVM in Recalbox 7
jorgemagana
Hello, is there a change in ScummVM and ResidualVM emulators?
Since new Recalbox 7 installation I can not run Grim Fandango, is the only game with .residualvm extension. Rest of games with ScummVM extension work without problems.
Grim Fandango worked perfectly in 6.1.1
I have a Pi 4.
suzsuzuki
I can confirm this problem
lmerckx
What is the problem exactly: game directly returns to the menu ? problem in game ? ...
For me (RPI3B+ with Recalbox 7), it runs.
But the controller mapping doesn't worked anymore. It is due to a change in the ResidualVM code.
I'm investigating ...
suzsuzuki
@lmerckx said in SummVM and ResidualVM in Recalbox 7:
game directly returns to the menu
in pi4 game directly returns to the menu
lmerckx
I think there are major graphical differences between RPI1-2-3 and RPI4.
And ResidualVM uses a lot of OpenGL(ES) features (unlike ScummVM).
Perhaps it is the cause of the problem.
But unfortunately, I have no RPI4. So, I can't help further.
Sorry.